

Issue of shares

Sydney, June 23, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Beroni Group ( OTCMKTS:BNIGF ) ( NSX:BTG ), an international diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, is pleased to announce that, the Company has completed the issue of 2,390,000 fully paid ordinary shares to the Directors, employees and scientists. Shareholders approved the issue of shares at the Annual General Meeting held on 29 May 2020.Notice given under section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)This notice is given by the Company under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) in relation to an issue of 2,390,000 fully paid shares by the Company without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and2. section 674 of the Corporations Act.There is no excluded information as at the date of this notice, for the purposes of Section 708A (7) and (8) of the Corporations Act.About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.