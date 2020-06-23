

Dr Richard Buchta Appointed as Director

Sydney, June 30, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Beroni Group ( OTCMKTS:BNIGF ) ( NSX:BTG ), an international diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Richard Buchta as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 July 2020.Dr. Richard Buchta has 30 years of experience in product development in pharmaceuticals and vaccines as well as in manufacturing and business development. He has developed and led project teams in the development of over 50 products, of which 25 have been launched in Australia and USA with 12 patents. Richard has worked at both local and multinational pharmaceutical companies including Websters, Wyeth, Astra Zeneca, Stiefel and GSK. He is also a director of Formulytica Pty Ltd, a company providing R&D CRO services in skincare and topical/injectable pharmaceuticals and biologics. Richard is a part-time Senior Lecturer for the Masters of Biotechnology course at the University of Melbourne.Richard obtained a BSc (HONS) from Monash University, a PhD from Weizmann Institute of Science and University of Trieste, and an MBA (Technology) from Deakin University. He was also a post-doctoral Fellow at the Department of Immunology, John Curtin School of Medical Research, Australian National University.In 2011-12, Richard volunteered for 7 months with Millennium Villages NGO in Ethiopia.About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.