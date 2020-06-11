

HPA Plant Site Stage 2 Construction Works Completed

Perth, July 9, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) is pleased to advise that the remaining Stage-2 construction work at its high purity alumina (HPA) plant site in Johor Bahru, Malaysia has now completed.Construction activities at the site recommenced in early June 2020, following the easing of the Malaysian Government's COVID-19 Movement Control Order which was imposed on 18 March 2020. Outstanding Stage-2 construction involved completion of the site electrical substation, which primarily consisted of internal fit-out, drainage, sewage and landscaping. These works have now finished and this marks the completion of all works included in the Stage 2 construction scope by the appointed EPC contractor Metix (a wholly owned subsidiary of SMS group, Germany).A formal handover inspection of the substation was completed toward the end of June 2020 and the small number of identified punch list items were all rectified by 30 June 2020. The electrical substation is a critical path item and Altech will now proceed to make the substation available to the local electricity service provider TNB (Tenaga Nasional Berhad) for the installation of switchgear and the incorporation of the substation into the local electrical grid.Stage 1 and 2 early works construction activities have been completed with a total of 137,916 lost time injury (LTI) free hours at the site by the EPC construction team and its appointed subcontractors. A total of 288 personnel were involved in site-based construction activities.To view photographs, please visit:About Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (HPA) (Al2O3).

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. There is no substitute for HPA in the manufacture of synthetic sapphire.

Global HPA demand is approximately 25,315tpa (2016) and demand is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% (2016-2024), primarily driven by the growth in worldwide adoption of LEDs. As an energy efficient, longer lasting and lower operating cost form of lighting, LED lighting is replacing the traditional incandescent bulbs.