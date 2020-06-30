

Beroni to Supply COVID-19 Antibody Test Kit to Japan

Sydney, July 10, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Beroni Group ( OTCMKTS:BNIGF ) ( NSX:BTG ), an international diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, is pleased to announce that it is collaborating with Forsitech Inc. ("Forsitech") and Standard Capital Co., Ltd ("Standard Capital") to supply its SARS-CoV-2 total antibody detection kit for clinical testing in the Japanese market. Beroni will start with a supply of 100,000 test kits to be distributed by these two Japanese partners.The ALLEX platform, a digital STO (security token offerings) exchange solution developed by Standard Capital will be used to ensure smooth and fast delivery of the test kits to the Japanese market. It will also provide necessary and timely information updates, and the system will incorporate a service that recommends retesting 14 days after the initial testing. Given the current global pandemic situation, asymptomatic patients pose a significant risk of infection and should be tested early for presence of antibodies to prevent hidden cluster outbreaks. As asymptomatic patients are not given much opportunity to undergo antibody testing, ALLEX will support those who wish to be tested for antibodies to prevent the spread of infection.Jacky Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Beroni Group, said, "We are very excited to be able to work with Forsitech and Standard Capital to provide antibody testing to the Japanese market on a broader scale. We believe that the antibody testing is an effective means to quickly detect the spread of the COVID-19 virus and prevent massive outbreaks."About Beroni Group Limited

