Quarterly Activities Report
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Customised pumps manufactured and imported from Canada
- Dewatering activities recommenced at Reid's Dome
- All three wells (Serocold-1, Aldinga East-1A and Nyanda-4) at Reid's Dome have produced gas, with continuing production at Serocold-1 and Nyanda-4
- Streamlining of management structure towards production focus
- Costs of $233,000 received from successful outcome in legal appeal
To view the quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/685WZ9F8
About State Gas Limited
State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is a Queensland-based developer of the Reid's Dome gas field (PL 231), which includes both CSG and conventional gas, originally discovered in 1954 during oil drilling prior to the existence of a pipeline network and an east coast gas market. The Reid's Dome field is located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland on the apex of the Springsure-Sericold Anticline. State Gas is sole Operator of PL 231, which is well-located 30 kilometres southwest of Rolleston, approximately 47 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline.
