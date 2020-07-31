  
Quarterly Activities Report
Brisbane, July 31, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is owner and operator of the Reid's Dome Gas Project (PL 231) in central eastern Queensland, approximately 545 km northwest of Brisbane and 50 km southwest of Rolleston, in the Bowen Basin Central Queensland. The permit hosts both conventional and unconventional gas and is approximately 45 km from the high-pressure gas pipeline network in Queensland.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Customised pumps manufactured and imported from Canada

- Dewatering activities recommenced at Reid's Dome

- All three wells (Serocold-1, Aldinga East-1A and Nyanda-4) at Reid's Dome have produced gas, with continuing production at Serocold-1 and Nyanda-4

- Streamlining of management structure towards production focus

- Costs of $233,000 received from successful outcome in legal appeal

To view the quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/685WZ9F8


About State Gas Limited

State Gas Limited ASX:GASState Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is a Queensland-based developer of the Reid's Dome gas field (PL 231), which includes both CSG and conventional gas, originally discovered in 1954 during oil drilling prior to the existence of a pipeline network and an east coast gas market. The Reid's Dome field is located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland on the apex of the Springsure-Sericold Anticline. State Gas is sole Operator of PL 231, which is well-located 30 kilometres southwest of Rolleston, approximately 47 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline.

http://www.stategas.com

 


Contact
Lucy Snelling
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 0439 608 241
e-mail: lucy@stategas.com

Richard Cottee
Executive Chairman
Phone: 0458 517 850
e-mail: richard@stategas.com



