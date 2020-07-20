Nova Minerals on track to expand its 2.5Moz gold project in Alaska



Interview with CEO Christopher Gerteisen

Sydney, Aug 7, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals ( ASX:NVA ) ( FRA:QM3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) chief executive officer Christopher Gerteisen joins Small Caps to discuss the company's Estelle gold project in Alaska.Nova recently unearthed a 516.61m wide gold intersection at the Korbel prospect - below the existing 2.5Moz resource.To watch the interview, please visit:About Nova Minerals Ltd

