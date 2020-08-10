

Adds Morph Chat ERC 20 Crypto Wallet to Telegram

Sydney, Sep 7, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - GoldFund.io ( CRYPTO:GFUN ) has added the MetaMorph Telegram Wallet to allow instant transfer of the GoldFund ERC 20 Token to users on Telegram.On 24 April 2020 Telegram announced it had reached 400 million monthly active users. According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the number of monthly Telegram users as of October 2019 is 300 million people worldwide.Here you can trade tokens with friends, pay people for services and exchange tokens powered by the MetaMorph Exchange. All token transfers are free. There is a menu for you to choose what you would like to do next.The MetaMorph Telegram Wallet has been added to the GoldFund Community Telegram Channel allowing users to interact with the wallet with access to a number of ERC 20 Tokens.Other ERC 20 Tokens in the MetaMorph wallet include the proprietary MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) token, and the BeefLedger (CRYPTO:BEEF) token, which allows users to purchase premium quality Australian Export Beef.Tim Mckinnon CEO of GoldFund said, "This is a truly transformational way of allowing users of Telegram, which has a user base in the hundreds of millions, to transfer utility tokens between each other at no cost, in addition to purchasing goods."The METM token is powered by MetaMorph.pro who are on a mission to build the best decentralized exchange by focusing on enhancing the user experience and provide advanced trading tools. The platform is intended to have very low fees in METM and assets are not affected by server downtime or hacks.To join the GoldFund Community Telegram channel, please visit:To find out more about MetaMorph, please visit:About GOLDFund.io

Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security. GoldFund.io also operates the GoldFund Cryptocurrency Exchange, where Gold can be exchanged for cryptocurrency assets.