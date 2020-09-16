

New Record Gas Flow at Reids Dome Project

Brisbane, Sep 18, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - State Gas Limited ( ASX:GAS ) disclosed in its weekly production update on 16 September 2020 an exponential increase in gas flow rates in production testing at its Nyanda-4 CSG well at Reid's Dome Gas Project (PL231). The Company announced on that day that gas flow rates had reached in excess of 240mscf/d after eight weeks of dewatering.The Company is pleased to disclose by way of interim update that, during the past two days since that last report, gas flow rates from Nyanda-4 have continued to increase significantly, with a record flow rate in excess of 310mscf/d achieved.The record gas production at Nyanda-4 follows the recent installation of customised pumping equipment designed and built in Canada to suit the local conditions at Reid's Dome. The high-yielding pumping solution adopted by State Gas will be highly valuable in optimising future gas production from wells within its 100%-owned Reid's Dome Gas Project.About State Gas Limited

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is a Queensland-based developer of the Reid's Dome gas field (PL 231), which includes both CSG and conventional gas, originally discovered in 1954 during oil drilling prior to the existence of a pipeline network and an east coast gas market. The Reid's Dome field is located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland on the apex of the Springsure-Sericold Anticline. State Gas is sole Operator of PL 231, which is well-located 30 kilometres southwest of Rolleston, approximately 47 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline.

