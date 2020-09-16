New Record Gas Flow at Reids Dome Project
The Company is pleased to disclose by way of interim update that, during the past two days since that last report, gas flow rates from Nyanda-4 have continued to increase significantly, with a record flow rate in excess of 310mscf/d achieved.
The record gas production at Nyanda-4 follows the recent installation of customised pumping equipment designed and built in Canada to suit the local conditions at Reid's Dome. The high-yielding pumping solution adopted by State Gas will be highly valuable in optimising future gas production from wells within its 100%-owned Reid's Dome Gas Project.
About State Gas Limited
State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is a Queensland-based developer of the Reid's Dome gas field (PL 231), which includes both CSG and conventional gas, originally discovered in 1954 during oil drilling prior to the existence of a pipeline network and an east coast gas market. The Reid's Dome field is located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland on the apex of the Springsure-Sericold Anticline. State Gas is sole Operator of PL 231, which is well-located 30 kilometres southwest of Rolleston, approximately 47 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline.
