  
Annual Report 2020
Annual Report 2020
Sydney, Sep 18, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) (FRA:M2S) has delivered another record result at the top end of the guidance range EBITDA rose to $38.2 million, up 26% on prior year, and NPAT rose to $11.95 million.

This year saw several large one-off expenses relating to restructuring and integrating the Telcoinabox business, however underlying NPAT-A grew to $16.6 million.

This led to an underlying EPS-A rise to 20.7 cents per share. The Company finished the year in a strong cash position with $46.1 million in cash, and retains a finance facility for $60 million of which $30 million is undrawn.

To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/73PMP71B


About MNF Group Ltd

MNF GroupMNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is one of Asia-Pacific's fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006, it is now capitalised at around $420M, and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific "Best under a Billion" award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 400 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. MNF develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world's leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions. As the world moves to IP, MNF Group is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way. For further information about MNF Group Limited please visit: http://mnfgroup.limited/

  


Contact
Rene Sugo
CEO and Executive Director
+612 8008 8000
investor@mnfgroup.limited

Media contact:
Amy Piek, Cannings
+61 447 617676
apiek@canningscomms.com.au



Related Companies

MNF Group Ltd

ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

E-Commerce and MobileConsumers GeneralIT GeneralAdvertising & Media

Presentation

Download Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

Institutional Investor Day PresentationMNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) FY16 Results PresentationCEO Outlines Strategy for Growth

MNF Group Ltd


Read More

Social Media