

High Grade Cu-Ni-Co Potential From Surface at Stark

Perth, Oct 6, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited ( ASX:CYM ) has commenced analysing the potential of the Stark Copper-Nickel prospect, which is located ~76km east-northeast of our existing Cue Copper-Gold Project as detailed in Figure 1*.HIGHLIGHTS- Cyprium Metals Limited has commenced analysing the potential of the surface and near-surface mineralisation at the Stark Copper-Nickel Prospect which lies adjacent to the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project- Rock chip samples have been taken of the gossan mineralisation, including:o 6.18% Cu, 0.83% Ni, 0.16% Co,o 5.94% Cu, 0.08% Ni, 0.02% Co- The Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project is ~75km ENE of the Cue Copper Gold deposits, which includes significant copper-gold mineralisation and other high priority drill ready targets, that will be included in the Murchison Copper-Gold scoping studySurface gossan and weathered mineralisation has been sampled at the Stark prospect, as detailed in Table 1*, Figure 2* and Section 1*. The sulphide mineralisation that was intersected in previous drilling is open at depth and along strike to the north and south.Cyprium has investigated the surface above the known drilled intersections, along with mapping and sampling the visible gossanous material. The sampled rocks contain oxide copper minerals as noted in Table 1*. The results from the sampled rocks are very encouraging as they show the presence of leachable copper minerals which are very suitable for our unique low-cost processing methodology.Cyprium has been investigating the data from past drilling programmes and has determined that there is a excellent potential to extend the Stark mineralised horizon, particularly from surface to 120 metres depth, which remains untested for mineralisation and is potentially suitable for treatment with Cyprium's sulphide heap leach processing methodology. The structure is illustrated in Section 1*, where the sampled gossan lies above a drill intersection into sulphide mineralisation that is 120 metres below the surface. The sulphide mineralisation continues to be intersected to approximately 180 metres vertical depth and remains open.In addition to the noted open along strike and at depth copper mineralisation there is further potential for nickel, cobalt and Platinum Group Elements (PGE - Platinum, Palldium, Rhodium) in the copper, gold and silver intersections, which were generally not assayed for these elements.Cyprium is continuing its analysis of existing data from which to plan our upcoming field activities. As part of its review, Cyprium is also investigating the potential for further mineralisation along strike from the currently identified mineralised zone. Geophysical methods and drilling programmes are being designed by Cyprium staff and consultants, with field activities commencing upon completion of this work, subject to survey crew and drill rig availability.Cyprium will be analysing the copper and nickel mineralisation at the Stark prospect for resource definition potential and inclusion into the ongoing Murchison scoping study.Executive Director Barry Cahill commented "We are pleased to announce the preliminary results of the investigations and data analysis that we have undertaken at the Stark Copper-Nickel prospect. There is significant potential for copper mineralisation between the surface samples recently taken by Cyprium and the sulphide mineralisation intersected at depths of around 200 metres below the surface at Stark, that was drilled by Mithril Resources in 2015 and 2017.The Nanadie Well deposit and Stark prospect have excellent copper, gold and nickel prospectivity. Cyprium is initially focusing on geological interpretation activities and we will then follow up with resource investigation drilling programmes. The Stark prospect is adjacent to Nanadie Well and is an exciting addition that enhances the potential of our regional mineralisation base."*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Cyprium Metals Ltd

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.