  
Perth, Oct 6, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to advise that a recent interview by The Market Herald with managing director, Iggy Tan is now available for viewing on the Company's web site:
https://www.altechchemicals.com

In the interview, Mr Tan discusses the Company's development of a high purity alumina (HPA) grade that is specific to anode applications within lithium-ion batteries. He also discusses the recent news on Tesla - its target to reduce lithium-ion battery production costs to below US$100/kW and to increase battery production capacity to 3 terra watts (TW). Mr Tan believes that Altech's proposed anode grade HPA would assist the lithium-ion battery industry's long term target of increasing battery energy density and lowering overall production costs.


About Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemical Ltd ASX:ATCAltech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (HPA) (Al2O3).

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. There is no substitute for HPA in the manufacture of synthetic sapphire.

Global HPA demand is approximately 25,315tpa (2016) and demand is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% (2016-2024), primarily driven by the growth in worldwide adoption of LEDs. As an energy efficient, longer lasting and lower operating cost form of lighting, LED lighting is replacing the traditional incandescent bulbs.

    


