

Presentation at ASX CEO Connect Conference

Sydney, Oct 12, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - MNF Group Limited ( ASX:MNF ) ( FRA:M2S ) is pleased to provide the presentation to be made by the MNF Group CEO at the ASX CEO Connect Conference on 13 October 2020.MNF is a software company servicing the rapidly emerging cloud communications market in the Asia-Pacific region by disrupting the traditional voice telephony industry.Cloud communications, a $70Bn+ global market, is the new normal. But most telecom infrastructure cannot support it.In Australia and New Zealand, MNF bridges this gap between software and telecom. Our Voice IP network is designed to power cloud communications, with features including APIs, HD Voice and advanced routing controls.To view the presentation, please visit:About MNF Group Ltd

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is one of Asia-Pacific's fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006, it is now capitalised at around $420M, and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific "Best under a Billion" award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 400 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. MNF develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world's leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions. As the world moves to IP, MNF Group is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way. For further information about MNF Group Limited please visit: http://mnfgroup.limited/