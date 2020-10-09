

High Grade Copper-Gold Sulphide Potential at Nanadie Well

Perth, Oct 13, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited ( ASX:CYM ) is analysing the potential of the recently acquired Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project, which is located ~75km east-northeast of our Cue Copper-Gold Project.HIGHLIGHTS- Cyprium is analysing the potential of the sulphide copper-gold mineralisation at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project- Sulphide mineralisation has been intersected consistently over a strike length of 750 metres, remaining open along strike and at depth- Typical sulphide intersections include:o 7m @ 2.52% Cu, 0.60 g/t Au, 8.00 g/t Ag from 124m in drill hole NRC05019o 18m @ 1.05% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au, 2.67 g/t Ag from 79m in drill hole NRC05018o 11m @ 1.39% Cu, 0.32 g/t Au, 2.00 g/t Ag from 41m and12m @ 1.34% Cu, 0.45 g/t Au, 1.92 g/t Ag from 60m in drill hole NRC05020o 5m @ 1.64% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 3.80 g/t Ag from 63m and7m @ 1.38% Cu, 0.27 g/t Au, 3.00 g/t Ag from 82m in drill hole NRC12037- Initial interpretations demonstrate the potential for higher grade zones of copper rich material within the sulphide mineralised corridor- The Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project is 75km east-northeast of the Hollandaire deposit, which includes mineral resources and other high priority drill ready targets and will be included in the Murchison Copper-Gold scoping studyExecutive Director Barry Cahill commented "We are pleased to announce further preliminary results of the geological interpretation that we have undertaken at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project. There is significant potential for extensive sulphide mineralisation in high grade zones below the supergene mineralisation at the project.The sulphide mineralisation has been sparsely drilled to date, which includes a number of drill holes that ended in copper rich mineralisation. It remains open at depth and along strike to the north and south.Cyprium will continue to define this sulphide mineralisation further by conducting geophysical and drilling programmes into both this and the supergene material.The targeted work programmes of this high-grade mineralisation, are an exciting and significant addition to our regional mineral resource base, which forms part of the ongoing Murchison Copper-Gold Scoping Study."Copper-gold sulphide mineralisation has been identified below the shallow broad supergene mineralisation at Nanadie Well, as detailed in Tables 1 and 2, Figure 2, Sections 1 to 4*, and is open along strike and at depth.The layered mafic magmatic hosted disseminated/stringer sulphide mineralisation consists of pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite as the dominant copper sulphide. It has been drilled in a widespaced pattern of 1 diamond and 88 RC drillholes over a strike length of 750 metres to a maximum depth of 234 metres and an average depth of 100 metres, with numerous drill holes finishing in mineralisation.Cyprium has observed that higher grade mineralisation occurs as fractionated layers in the host metagabbros and metanorites as is normally the case with magmatic copper deposits. Drilling to date has intersected disseminated/stringer sulphide layers only - a massive sulphide basal contact which may be a feature of magmatic copper deposits should it have remained in-situ is a high priority exploration target for Cyprium.The orientation of the disseminated/stringer sulphide fractionated layers is flat lying to shallow east dipping in the northern section of the deposit up to 30deg east dipping in the southern section of the deposit. While clearly defined by east and west dipping RC drillholes, Cyprium proposes to conduct diamond drilling programmes to provide further information regarding the orientation and extent of the layered disseminated/stringer sulphide mineralisation.The Nanadie Well Copper-Gold project will be included in the ongoing Murchison Copper-Gold scoping study and significantly increases the mineral resource base available to the study.The intersections as shown in the interpreted plan at Figure 2*, represent significant widths of copper mineralisation along 750 metre strike of the mineralised corridor at the Nanadie Well copper-gold deposit. The intersections also contain notable gold and silver grades where assayed, which adds further value to the deposit. Many intercepts have not been assayed for other metals, such as nickel, cobalt and platinum group elements ("PGEs") which frequently occur in magmatic mineralisation.The subsequent sections outline the sulphide mineralisation that has been drilled to date under the supergene material. The sulphide stringer zones demonstrate consistency at depth and along strike of the 750m mineralised corridor and remain open at depth and along strike. Each of the sections has broad intersections of copper mineralisation associated with gold and silver.Cyprium work plans will include testing the quality and orientation of the disseminated/stringer sulphide layers with both RC and diamond drilling which will also provide information regarding any potential post mineralisation structural controls of the sulphide stringer zones.Cyprium and an external consultant are reviewing the existing geophysical data at Nanadie Well to design suitable geophysical surveys to target higher grade zones and potential extensions to the already identified mineralised corridor that is open along strike and at depth.Cyprium is also reviewing the drilling data to determine the outer limits of the corridor to the east and the west, considering there are several drill holes such as NRC2015 that are mineralised across the entire 150m length and numerous drill holes, such as NRC12037 which terminate in mineralisation.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Cyprium Metals Ltd

