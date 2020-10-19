

RPM Expands the Resource Drilling Footprint for 2021

Melbourne, Oct 22, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Limited ( ASX:NVA ) ( FRA:QM3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) is pleased to provide an update on its field activities within the Company's flagship Estelle Gold Project located in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt.Estelle continues to grow into a gold district with an expanded drill-ready targets now identified at RPM.- Sampling of high-grade reconnaissance rock chips, define expanded footprint of high priority targets within the RPM Prospecto Rock samples returned high-grade gold results:291 g/t, 103 g/t, 13.1 g/t, 9.3 g/t, 9.0 g/t, 8.8 g/t and 5 g/to 2012 diamond drill hole SE12-008:178m @ 0.8g/t incl. 120m @ 1.0g/t and 50m @ 1.8g/t at RPM (ASX 17 September 2019)- Significant pipeline of Tier 1 assets now emerging within the Estelle project area- Future opportunity to unlock yet another large tonnage Block outside the current Resource Drilling at Korbel Main (Blocks A and B) and Korbel Blocks C, D, Isabella and Cathedral- Drilling is ongoing at the Korbel Main south east feeder extension (Pad 6) and Blocks C and D- Drill results for Korbel Main are forthcomingNVA CEO, Mr. Christopher Gerteisen commented:"These spectacular grades obtained from RPM alongside the encouraging drill result that was re-sampled from the 2012 diamond drill hole SE12-008 (ASX 17 September 2019) opens up another Estelle target which we anticipate to drill in 2021, in line with our plans to unlock a district containing multiple, large-scale gold deposits. Nova commenced its IRGS exploration in 2018, is now funded and has a highly qualified local exploration team. RPM is presenting surface features indicative of a much larger footprint for resource delineation than first thought. The team is confident in growing the pipeline of Tier 1 assets within the project area. The commencement of drilling at RPM is scheduled for 2021 and marks the start of Nova's next growth phase for the benefit of all stakeholders. In time, we expect to define multiple new shallow gold resources that will further support our goal of building a centralised mill and heap leach facility as we continue on our path towards gold production."To view tables and figures, please visit:About Nova Minerals Ltd

