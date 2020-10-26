



Sydney, Oct 26, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Limited ( ASX:NVA ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) ( FRA:QM3 ) is pleased to announce its participation in the 'StockPal Explorers' Day - Gold & Rare Earths' to be held on Thursday, 29 October 2020 at 10:30am (AWST) / 1:30pm (AEDT).The Company invites investors to attend this Investor Webinar on the following details:Event: StockPal Explorers' Day - Gold & Rare EarthsPresenters: Christopher Gerteisen (Executive Director & CEO)Date: Thursday, 29 October 2020Time: 10:30am (AWST) / 1:30pm (AEDT)Where: Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registrationTo register your interest for the webinar please copy the following link into your web browser:After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions via email beforehand to editor@stockpal.asia.About Nova Minerals Ltd

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.

The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:

- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.

- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.