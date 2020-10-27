

2020 CEO AGM Presentation

Sydney, Oct 27, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In Australia and New Zealand, MNF Group Ltd ( ASX:MNF ) ( FRA:M2S ) bridges the gap between software and telecom. MNF's Voice IP network is designed to power cloud communications, with features including APIs, HD Voice and advanced routing controls.Cloud communications, a $70Bn+ global market, is the new normal. But most telecom infrastructure cannot support it.MNF provides voice and communications products including numbers, voice carriage and cloud services to telcos and communication disruptors, powering UCaaS, CPaaS and RSPs.In addition, selling mobile, conferencing and collaboration services directly to residential, small business, enterprise and Government customers in Australia.To view the presentation please visit: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/19P5A0AE About MNF Group Ltd

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is one of Asia-Pacific's fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006, it is now capitalised at around $420M, and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific "Best under a Billion" award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 400 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. MNF develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world's leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions. As the world moves to IP, MNF Group is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way. For further information about MNF Group Limited please visit: http://mnfgroup.limited/