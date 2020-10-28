

Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Oct 28, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Ltd ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) recently announced that it is in the final development stage of a high purity alumina (HPA) grade that is specifically designed for anode applications within lithium-ion batteries. This initiative is in response to lithium-ion battery anode development trends that Altech has identified in Europe from its engagement with potential HPA users, and from its work with research organisations such as the internationally renowned Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft Institute. This initiative also offers another potential avenue to secure a portion of future HPA production at a predetermined floor price, which would support project financial close.HPA is commonly applied as a coating on the separator sheets used within a lithium-ion battery, as alumina coated separators improve battery performance, durability and overall safety.However, there is an evolving use for alumina within the anode component because of the positive impacts that alumina coated graphite particles have on battery life and performance.Lithium-ion battery anodes are typically composed of graphite.In a lithium-ion battery, lithium ion losses initially present as inactive layers of lithium ions that form during the very first battery charge cycle, the losses then compound with each subsequent battery usage cycle. Typically, around 8% of lithium ions are lost during the very first battery charge cycle. This "first cycle capacity loss" or "first-cycle irreversibility" is a long recognised but as yet poorly resolved limitation that has plagued rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Figure 2 shows the potential increase in battery life if the first cycle capacity loss can be reduced or eliminated, thereby allowing more lithium ions to participate in ongoing operation of the battery.The Altech break-throughAs a result of ground-breaking research and development work led by the Company's General Manager Operations and Marketing, Dr. Jingyuan Liu, Altech is now proceeding to an independent verification phase of its method for the alumina coating of graphite particles. University and laboratory verification of the process (patent pending) is due for completion during the next quarter, and Altech expects that positive verification will result in potential end-user trials, and eventually commercialisation of the process.To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:About Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.