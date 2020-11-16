

Letter to Shareholders

Perth, Nov 16, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited ( ASX:BPH ) is convening both its General Meeting and Annual General Meeting back to back at 11am (WST) on Thursday 10th December 2020 at 15 View Street, North Perth WA, 6006 (Meetings).The Company is closely monitoring the impact of the COVID-19 virus in Western Australia and following guidance from the Federal and State Governments. At this stage the Directors have made the decision that physical meetings will be held. Accordingly, Shareholders will be able to attend the Meetings in person.In accordance with temporary modifications to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) under the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No 3) 2020, the Company will not be sending hard copies for the Notices of Meetings to Shareholders. The Notices for each of the Meetings can be viewed and downloaded at the Company's website at www.bphenergy.com.au.Alternatively, complete copies of the important Meeting documents have been posted on the Company's ASX market announcements page ( ASX:BPH ).As you have not elected to receive notices by email, we enclose copies of the required Proxy Form's for your convenience. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy vote in accordance with the instructions on the Proxy Form.The Company strongly encourages Shareholders to lodge a directed proxy form prior to the Meetings. Your proxy voting instruction must be received by no later than 11 am (WST) on Wednesday 9th December 2020, being not less than 48 hours before the commencement of the Meetings. Any proxy voting instructions received after that time will not be valid for the Meetings.If you are unable to access any of the important Meeting documents online please contact the Company Secretary, Mr David Breeze, on +61 8 9328 8366 or via email at admin@bphenergy.com.au.The Australian government and the respective State governments are implementing a wide range of measures to contain or delay the spread of COVID-19. If it becomes necessary or appropriate to make alternative arrangements to those set out in the Company's Notices of Meeting, the Company will notify Shareholders accordingly via the Company's website at www.bphenergy.com.au and the Company's ASX Announcement Platform at asx.com.au ( ASX:BPH ).About BPH Energy Limited

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).