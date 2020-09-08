

Bounty Oil and Gas NL AGM Presentation

Perth, Nov 27, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited ( ASX:BPH ) provides the Bounty Oil and Gas NL AGM Presentation.- Petroleum Revenue $2.91 million (2019 $3.66)- Average price received $93.00/bbl(2019 $91.60)- Gross Production 27,286 bbls(2019 39,918)- Most new wells at Naccowlahin full production- 9 well Naccowlahprogram completed with 78% success rate- Minimum 5 well program being planned for 2021- Targeting over 1 million barrels in the Surat Basin in Bounty controlled landsTo view the AGM Presentation, please visit:About BPH Energy Limited

