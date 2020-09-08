  
Bounty Oil and Gas NL AGM Presentation
Perth, Nov 27, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) provides the Bounty Oil and Gas NL AGM Presentation.

- Petroleum Revenue $2.91 million (2019 $3.66)

- Average price received $93.00/bbl(2019 $91.60)

- Gross Production 27,286 bbls(2019 39,918)

- Most new wells at Naccowlahin full production

- 9 well Naccowlahprogram completed with 78% success rate

- Minimum 5 well program being planned for 2021

- Targeting over 1 million barrels in the Surat Basin in Bounty controlled lands

