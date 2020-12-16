

Termination of SMI Funding Agreement

Perth, Dec 21, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) advises that the share purchase subscription agreement (the Agreement) with Specialty Materials Investments LLC (SMI) announced on 21 April 2020, has been terminated by mutual consent of the parties, and no further funding will be provided by SMI to the Company under the Agreement.Altech managing director Iggy Tan commented "SMI provided funding for the Company and our HPA project during what was both a volatile period in the global markets and a transitional period for the Company. SMI has been a flexible, supportive, responsive and responsible funding partner to Altech. SMI's funding has been instrumental in bridging the Company's capital requirements, which provided it time to execute the extremely successful capital raising that was announced on 16 December 2020. SMI remains a shareholder of the Company, and we thank it for its support."About Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.