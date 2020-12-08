Thick Mineralisation Intersections From Shallow Depths at Nanadie Well



Thick Mineralisation Intersections From Shallow Depths

Perth, Dec 22, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited ( ASX:CYM ) is pleased to provide an update of the resource extension and metallurgical drilling at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project. This programme begins Cyprium's strategy to drill out the resource at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold project as shown in Figure 1*.HIGHLIGHTS- The 1,700 metre Phase 1 diamond drilling programme is ongoing- The 4 drill holes completed to date have all intersected consistent sulphide mineralisation at shallow depths ranging from 45m to 290m- Diamond drilling of the supergene and sulphide mineralisation to confirm geology and obtain mineralised material for metallurgical test-work- Phase 1 RC drilling programme to further define the Nanadie Well supergene mineralisation to commence in January 2021Executive Director Barry Cahill commented "We are pleased to provide an update of our 1,700 metre diamond drilling programme at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project. The drilling programme has consistently intersected thick zones of sulphide mineralisation along strike and at shallow depths.We have been very impressed from what we have seen in the diamond drill holes completed to date, which have exceeded our initial expectations. We look forward to receiving the assays results in the new year and kicking off the Phase 1 RC drilling of the supergene mineralisation".The diamond drilling is serving a number of purposes in the definition of the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold mineralisation:- Provide core for geological logging and mapping, in both supergene and sulphide material, to gain a better understanding of the mineralisation;- To assay for a broad range of payable metals in the mineralisation, including copper, gold, silver, nickel, cobalt and PGE's, that are normally associated with magmatic deposits;- Test the geological model of the flat fractionated layers and the higher-grade sections of the layers;- Provide metallurgical sample material to commence test work for the optimised extraction method in both the supergene and sulphide mineralisation; and- Enable downhole geophysics to be performed to target the orebodies higher grade zones together with extensions along strike and below the currently defined mineralisation.This diamond drill programme will assist in the definition of a mineral resource to a JORC 2012 standard. It will also test depth extensions of the mineralisation, as it remains open at depth and along strike.The initial 4 drill holes of the 1,700 metre sulphide diamond drilling programme have been consistently intersecting disseminated sulphide mineralisation at shallow depths ranging from 45m up to 290m, including chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite, as illustrated in Images 1 - 9*.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Cyprium Metals Ltd

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.