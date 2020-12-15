

Drilling Rig mobilisation to Reids Dome Gas Project

Brisbane, Dec 22, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - State Gas Limited ( ASX:GAS ) advises that on 19th December Target Depth of 1212m was reached at Nyanda 7. The drilling showed net coal of over 30 metres with very encouraging gas readings on drilling. Nyanda 7 is presently being under-reamed after logging. The well will be cased to total depth and the casing cemented to surface. After which the rig will move to Nyanda 8. This should occur by the end of this week. The arrival of the Completion/Workover Rig is anticipated later this week which should allow pumps to be installed at both Nyanda 7 and 8 after the Christmas break with production testing to commence in the early new year.On completion of drilling of Nyanda 8 and with the site at Aldinga 2 fully prepared, State Gas will make a decision on whether to move the rig to Aldinga 2 based on the weather forecast at that time.About State Gas Limited

