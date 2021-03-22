

Snow Lake Resources Ltd - Update

Melbourne, Mar 30, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Limited ( ASX:NVA ) ( FRA:QM3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) advises that 74% owned Snow Lake Resources filed a registration statement on Form-1 on Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise up to $23 million in an initial public offering (IPO).Snow Lake is an exploration stage mining company engaged in lithium exploration in the province of Manitoba, Canada.ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management Inc. is the sole bookrunner for the offering.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. A copy of the registration statement can be obtained from the Company Secretary by emailing info@novaminerals.com.auDetails of the Snow Lake SEC filing:The company will update shareholders as the IPO process progresses.About Nova Minerals Ltd

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.

The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:

- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.

- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.