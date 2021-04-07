

To Participate at the Gold Events Gold Conference

Melbourne, April 15, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals ( ASX:NVA ) ( FRA:QM3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the Virtual Gold Conference. The conference is being held on April 29, 2021 virtually.Executive Director and CEO, Christopher Gerteisen, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one interaction with investors who are registered to join the conference in the zoom room at the end of the formal presentations.If you are an investor, and would like to listen to the Company's presentation, please click on the following link:Event: Virtual Gold Conference April 29, 2021Presentation time: Thursday, April 29th at 15:20 AEST (Sydney)About Nova Minerals Ltd

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is a dynamic explorer and developer of its flagship Estelle Gold district in the Tintina gold belt. Nova's strategy is to substantially increase the current 4.7Moz resource on the Korbel prospect. Subsequently to continue to lock in value through moving Korbel towards production whilst increasing the resource base across the pipeline of targets within the Estelle gold district. Nova Minerals also holds strategic investments in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (Thompson Brothers Lithium Project), Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) and RotorX Aircraft Manufacturing Co.