

Extensive Shallow Copper-Gold Drilling Results Nanadie Well

Perth, April 21, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited ( ASX:CYM ) is pleased to provide the remaining copper results from the Phase 1 Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling programme that was conducted in January 2021 at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project (refer to Tables 1 and 2, Figures 1 to 3, Appendix 1 and Images 1 to 4*).HIGHLIGHTSo Continuation of extensive, shallow and broad oxide copper-gold mineralisationo Nanadie Well Phase 1 RC Drilling results of the remaining 24 RC drillholes completed in the January 2021:- 44m @ 0.9% Cu from 4m in NWRC21031 (gold assays pending), including:o 2m @ 8.9% Cu from 9mo 1m @ 4.4% Cu from 20m- 14m @ 2.4% Cu from 28m in NWRC21056 (gold assays pending), including:o 8m @ 3.8% Cu from 28m, including;o 2m @ 6.1% Cu from 30m- 16m @ 1.5% Cu from 16m in NWRC21041 (gold assays pending), including:o 6m @ 3.3% Cu from 24m, including;o 2m @ 5.0% Cu from 24m- 21m @ 0.9% Cu & 0.4g/t Au from 22m in NWRC21025, including:o 12m @ 1.4% Cu & 0.6g/t Au from 30m, including;o 6m @ 2.1% Cu & 1.1g/t Au from 30mo 3m @ 1.5% Cu & 6.1g/t Au from 35m- 14m @ 0.9% Cu from 2m in NWRC21045 (gold assays pending), including:o 3m @ 2.4% Cu from 3mManaging Director Barry Cahill commented: "These are fantastic results. The completion of this initial Phase 1 RC drilling programme at Nanadie Well provides strong support to our understanding and demonstrates the continuity of the copper-gold mineralisation across an extended strike which remains open to the north and south. The extensive supergene horizon is broad, continuous and very shallow, enhancing the value of what is already attractive copper-gold project. With this demonstrated success, we are looking forward to the diamond drilling assay results and reviewing the data obtained from the downhole geophysics into the sulphide mineralised zone."Near-surface oxide and supergene mineralisation has been identified at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project, which is open along strike to the north and south and across strike to the west. The oxide/supergene mineralisation does not outcrop and is covered by 1 to 25 metres of transported material. Preliminary investigations of the Nanadie Well deposit data indicated the potential for oxide/supergene mineralisation over the currently identified strike of 750 metres and the results to date from the RC drilling campaign are verifying our analysis.The Company's 3,500 metre Nanadie Well Phase 1 RC drilling programme was completed in January 2021 and tested the oxide and supergene mineralisation at the deposit. The results from the Phase 1 and subsequent drill programmes will be used in the preparation of a JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate for Nanadie Well during 2021 for inclusion in the Murchison Copper-Gold scoping study.Results for the remaining Phase 1 oxide/supergene RC drilling programme are presented in Tables 1 and 2*. The pending gold assay results will be released as they become available over the coming weeks.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Cyprium Metals Ltd

