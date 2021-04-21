

Collaboration Agreement with SGL Carbon, Germany

Perth, April 29, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) is pleased to announce that together with its 75% owned German subsidiary, Altech Industries Germany GmbH, it has signed a collaboration agreement with SGL Carbon GmbH (SGL Carbon), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SGL Carbon SE of Germany. The agreement is to collaborate and support Altech's development of high purity alumina coated graphite materials specifically targeted for use by the lithium-ion battery industry. SGL Carbon SE is a world leader in the development and production of carbon-based solutions and reported sales of 919 million Euros in 2020.Highlights- Collaboration agreement with leading German based graphite producer- Alumina coated graphite for lithium-ion battery industry- Applying Altech HPA and coating technology- Altech now at forefront of graphite HPA coating technology- Renewed MOU with SGL Carbon for engineering support for the design, production, and supply of HCl treatment systemsAlso, Altech and SGL Carbon have renewed their memorandum of understanding for engineering support covering design, production and supply of HCl treatment systems to be used in Altech's HPA project in Malaysia, and potentially in Germany.On 22 December 2020, Altech announced the successful demonstration of its alumina coating technology - the coating of graphite particles typical of those used in anode applications within lithium-ion batteries (anode grade graphite) with a nano layer of high purity alumina (HPA). The demonstration showed that Altech's technology was able to deposit a uniform and consistent layer of alumina onto anode grade graphite particles. The uniformity and consistency of an alumina layer on anode grade graphite is expected to be important to improve lithium-ion battery performance. On 12 February 2021, Altech announced the commencement of a pre-feasibility study (PFS) by its 75% owned German subsidiary Altech Industries Germany GmbH, for the construction of a battery materials HPA coating plant in Saxony, Germany. The PFS will assume a phase 1 coating plant designed with the capacity to coat 10,000tpa (35tpd) of anode grade graphite. On 8 March 2021, the Company completed the first phase of battery performance testing ofgraphite particles coated with HPA. Results for the coated graphite anodes compared to the non-coated anodes were positive and encouraging."I believe that Altech's coating technology can be successfully employed to coat SGL Carbon's various battery graphite powders with a uniform nano-layer of alumina. Under this collaboration agreement, Altech and SGL Carbon will test the application of Altech's technology to coat SGL Carbon's specifically designed graphite particles with high purity alumina (HPA). Both companies will fund the test work and retain their respective intellectual property", said Altech's managing director, Mr Iggy Tan.About Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.