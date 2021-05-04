

Bolsters Board - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Perth, May 6, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Classic Minerals Ltd ( ASX:CLZ ) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Gillian King to the role of Non-Executive Director.Ms King commented "I'm excited to be appointed as Non-Executive Director, being of Noongar and Gurindji descendant I look forward to working with the Indigenous staff and applying my skills in Human Resources and Indigenous Affairs. This is an exciting time to be joining Classic Minerals Ltd as they look to move into gold production at the Kat Gap Gold Project.The Chairman John Lester said: "Having been thoroughly impressed with Gillian's knowledge, communication and understanding of our Indigenous staff the Board is delighted to now have a Gender Diversified board and secured the services of Gillian for this pivotal role.Gillian brings a wealth of experience in Human Resources and Indigenous Affairs and will greatly assist the skill set of current Directors, Mr Stephen O'Grady who has contributed to the successful development of 84 open cut projects; many of which have turned into productive and viable mines as well as Mr Fred Salkanovic who has strong knowledge of the mining and resources sector in Australia, with key competencies in exploration, materials processing and logistics in relation to junior mining companies. Together with the financial knowledge of Mr Lu Ning Yi, a well-known businessman with important connections in the Chinese arena and myself, I feel the company is transformed and positioned to deliver shareholder wealth".About Ms Gillian KingMs King is a Noongar and Gurindji descendant; whose background is versatile and has experience in a variety of professional appointments and in business. She has been an Employment Consultant working with remote indigenous clients in the Pilbara assisting with employment placement as well as owning their business and managing finances.Gillian obtained a Certificate in Metalliferous Mining open cut and, due to her industry and efforts, was a finalist in the Training and Excellence Awards 2004. She has experience in Haulage and in Laboratory analysis.Gillian is qualified in Training, Assessing and Mentoring Indigenous staff for retention in their employment. She has been employed with the Disability Services Commission as a Social Trainer and as an Indigenous Support Worker for Families experiencing Domestic Violence situations.About Classic Minerals Ltd

Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).