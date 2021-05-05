

Recent Media Interviews with Managing Director

Perth, May 13, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) is pleased to advise that recent interviews by The Market Herald and Boardroom Media with managing director, Iggy Tan are now available for viewing on the Company's web site.In the interviews, Mr Tan discussed the Company's development of a high purity alumina (HPA) coating technology that is specific to anode applications within lithium-ion batteries.Altech recently announced that its 75% owned German subsidiary Altech Industries Germany GmbH, had commenced a pre-feasibility study for construction of a battery materials coating plant in Germany. Also, on 29 April 2021, the Company announced that it had executed an agreement with SGL Carbon of Germany, to collaborate and support Altech's development of high purity alumina coated graphite materials.Iggy also recently featured in a radio interview with Mr Matt Birney on 6PR Perth, this interview is also on Altech's web site.Please visit:About Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.