

RC Infill Drilling Completed - Kat Gap

Perth, May 21, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - WA-focused gold exploration and development company Classic Minerals Limited ( ASX:CLZ ) is pleased to announce it has completed its infill drilling campaign at Kat Gap Gold project, necessary to provide important resource model data for optimisation and final pit design work ahead of production.The RC infill drilling program consisted of 28 RC holes for a total 2,548m conducted over 120m of strike length, north of the cross cutting Proterozoic dyke and was conducted over 20m x 10m and 10m x 10m spacing.Assay results are expected mid-June 2021 and the company intendeds to embark on additional stepout exploration programs in the coming months.The 100% owned flagship Kat Gap Gold Project which lies 170km south of Southern Cross and has an initial JORC 92,869 oz @ 2.96 g/t Au with gravity and conventional cyanide leach process proving 95-96% recovery from both fresh and oxide samples.The CEO, Dean Goodwin said "With Classic Minerals remaining on track to achieve first gold pour through the Gekko processing plant and mine at full capacity by the end of August 2021, together with the recently announced Native Title endorsement over the mining area at Kat Gap, the completion of this infill drilling campaign is yet another significant milestone leading up to full-scale production.To view tables and figures, please visit:About Classic Minerals Ltd

Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).