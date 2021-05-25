

Advent - Baleen EP Award

Perth, May 25, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited ( ASX:BPH ) is pleased to advise that after assessing proposals for Environmental Approvals for Baleen-1 its investee entity, Advent Energy Ltd, has appointed Xodus Group ("Xodus") under a lump sum contract to prepare the Environmental Plan for first submission to NOPSEMA.Xodus Group are a leading global energy environmental consultancy with a strong track record in the Australian offshore sector where they are subject matter experts in environmental impact assessment and regulatory approvals.Xodus's appointment was based on their high quality of engagement, willingness to provide a staged lump sum proposal, and recent experience by their Principal Consultant in working for NOPSEMA.PEP11 interests are:Advent Energy Ltd 85 %Bounty Oil and Gas NL ( ASX:BUY ) 15%To view tables and figures, please visit:About BPH Energy Limited

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).