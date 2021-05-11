

Final Gold Results from Recent Nanadie Well RC Drilling

Perth, May 25, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited ( ASX:CYM ) is pleased to provide the final gold results from the 66 holes of the Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling programme that was conducted in January 2021 at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project (refer to Tables 1 & 2, Figures 1 to 3 and Appendix 1*).Refer to ASX announcement released 21 April 2021 "Extensive Shallow Copper-Gold Drilling Results at Nanadie Well" for the initial copper assay results.Near-surface oxide and supergene mineralisation has been identified at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project, which is open along strike to the north and south and across strike to the west. The oxide/supergene mineralisation does not outcrop and is covered by 1 to 25 metres of transported material. Preliminary investigations of the Nanadie Well deposit data indicates potential for oxide/ supergene mineralisation over the currently identified strike of 750 metres.The Company's 2,773 metre Nanadie Well Phase 1 RC drilling programme was completed in January 2021 and tested the oxide and supergene mineralisation at the deposit. The results from the Phase 1 and subsequent drill programmes will be used in the preparation of a JORC 2012 compliant mineral resource estimate for Nanadie Well during 2021 for inclusion in the Murchison Copper-Gold scoping study.Gold results for the final 11 RC drill holes of the January 2021 oxide/supergene drilling programme are presented in Tables 1 and 2*.Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:"We are pleased to announce the final gold results from the January 2021 Nanadie Well oxidesupergene RC drilling campaign. These are excellent copper-gold assay results from the initial RC drilling programme.The extensive supergene horizon is broad, continuous and very shallow, enhancing the value of what is already attractive copper-gold project. With this demonstrated success, we are looking forward to the diamond drilling assay results into the sulphide mineralised zone."*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Cyprium Metals Ltd

