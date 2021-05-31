Melbourne, May 31, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Limited ( ASX:NVA ) ( FRA:QM3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) is pleased to advise that the recent interview with CRUX investor with CEO Christopher Gerteisen is now available for viewing on the Company website.In the interview, CEO Christopher Gerteisen discusses this exciting time for the Company: a 4.7m oz gold resource (ASX 7 April 2021) in the Estelle Gold District (Alaska) with significant exploration and development upside, a resource update later this year for Korbel Main and a highly anticipated maiden drill program at RPM to commence shortly, with an RPM Maiden Resource expected in the 4th quarter.To view the video interview, please visit:About Nova Minerals Ltd

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is a dynamic explorer and developer of its flagship Estelle Gold district in the Tintina gold belt. Nova's strategy is to substantially increase the current 4.7Moz resource on the Korbel prospect. Subsequently to continue to lock in value through moving Korbel towards production whilst increasing the resource base across the pipeline of targets within the Estelle gold district. Nova Minerals also holds strategic investments in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (Thompson Brothers Lithium Project), Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) and RotorX Aircraft Manufacturing Co.