

Fraser Range Update

Perth, June 2, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Classic Minerals Limited ( ASX:CLZ ) (the Company or Classic) is pleased to announce that, in accordance with the terms of its Earn In and Joint Venture Agreement (Agreement) with IGO Newsearch Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IGO Limited ( ASX:IGO ) (together, IGO) (CLZ announcement to ASX dated 17 June 2019 refers), IGO has notified Classic of:(a) its election to acquire a 51% interest in the Company's Fraser Range tenements (Tenements), having earnt that interest by spending $1,500,000 on exploration of the Tenements; and(b) its intention to spend a further $1,000,000 exploring the Tenements over the next 2 years to take its joint venture interest to 70%.Under the terms of the Agreement, upon the transfer of the 51% interest, IGO will pay Classic $500,000.About Classic Minerals Ltd

