

Investor Event - Powering the Future of Communications

Sydney, June 4, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - MNF Group ( ASX:MNF ) (M2S.F) will hold an Investor Event on Tuesday 8 June at 2.00pm (AEST), to present "Powering the future of communications."MNF Group CEO Rene Sugo and members of the MNF executive team will provide a business update, showcase MNF's capabilities and provide product demonstrations.The event will be webcast. Shareholders will be able to watch the event live by registering using the following link:The presentation will be uploaded to the MNF website following the event.About MNF Group Ltd

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is one of Asia-Pacific's fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006, it is now capitalised at around $380m, and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific "Best under a Billion" award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 500 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. MNF develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world's leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions.



As the world moves to IP, MNF Group is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way. For further information about MNF Group Limited please visit: http://mnfgroup.limited/