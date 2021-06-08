

Initiation Report

Sydney, June 8, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Azure Health Technology Limited ( NSX:VTL ) trading as VGI Health Technology is pleased to announce that Pitt Street Research has issued an Initiation Report.VTL's CEO and Managing Director, Dr Glenn Tong, said that the founder and senior analyst of Pitt Street Research, Stuart Roberts, was one of the most experienced research analysts in the Australian biotechnology industry."We are very pleased that Stuart Roberts has invested time into analysing the VTL story," Dr Tong said."Stuart has done a great job in articulating the value proposition which VTL presents and how similar companies have successfully commercialised pharmaceutical products derived from natural sources. He also explains in very clear and simple terms how VTL's drug development and nutraceuticals business will add considerable value to the Company."To view the report, please visit:About Azure Health Technology Limited

Azure Health Technology Limited (NSX:AZT) develops and commercializes evidence-based nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals based on two proprietary and patented delivery platforms for improving the bioavailability and efficacy of tocotrienols (a natural product which is one part of vitamin E).