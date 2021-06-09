

Investee Advent Issues Rig Tender

Perth, June 9, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited ( ASX:BPH ) is pleased to advise that a Call for Tender for the provision of drilling rig services for the Baleen-1 exploration well was issued today. The tender has been issued to multiple drilling contractors who have semi-submersible drilling units in the region.The Baleen-1 well is planned to be drilled in 125m of water approximately 26 km offshore and approximately 30 km SSW of the City of Newcastle. The drilling of the well is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to take around 40 days to reach total depth.The Baleen-1 well has two objectives: (i) a gas target and (ii) evaluation for Carbon Capture Storage, subject to funding.When the well has reached total depth and been fully evaluated, the well will be plugged and abandoned in line with pre-drill planning as an exploration well, and the well head and associated equipment well be removed from the seabed.PEP11 interests are:Advent Energy Ltd 85 %Bounty Oil and Gas NL ( ASX:BUY ) 15%About BPH Energy Limited

