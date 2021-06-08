

Receipt of Finished Nutraceutical Products

Sydney, June 15, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Further to Azure Health Technology Limited's ( NSX:VTL ) announcement on 16 March 2021 that the first manufacturing run for our finished nutraceutical products has been completed, Azure Health Technology Limited trading as VGI Health Technology (the Company or VTL) is pleased to announce that we have now received these products in our warehouse in Florida, USA and they are ready for sale in the US.VTL's CEO and Managing Director, Dr Glenn Tong, said that this is a major milestone for VTL as we are now commencing the launch of both our patented nutraceutical products, NE1-Elite(R) for reduction of Delayed Onsent Muscle Soreness (DOMS) and NE1-Heart(R) for maintenance of heart health in the US.About Azure Health Technology Limited

