Sydney, June 22, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this episode we chat to Chris Gerteisen, Executive Director and CEO of Nova Minerals Ltd ( ASX:NVA ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ), a minerals explorer and developer focused on gold and lithium projects in North America. These projects include Nova's Estelle Gold Project in Alaska and the company's majority-owned Snow Lakes Resources, which is a lithium project in Canada.Chris is a geologist by background, with ~30 years of experience managing and advancing complex and challenging resource projects across North America, Australia, and Asia for the likes of Newmont, Oxiana, and Pan Aust so has a good pedigree behind him.We talk about the Korbel Main deposit at the Estelle Project as well as details of the drilling planned for Isabella, You Beauty, and Cathedral throughout the Korbel Valley. We chat about their lithium project as well as their stake in RotorX Aircraft company which is exciting.ABOUT THE HOSTRob Tyson is the Founder and Director of Mining International Ltd, a leading global recruitment and headhunting consultancy based in the UK specialising in all areas of mining across the globe from first world to third world countries from Africa, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia. We source, headhunt, and discover new and top talent through a targeted approach and search methodology and have a proven track record in sourcing and positioning exceptional candidates into our clients' organisations in any mining discipline or level. Mining International provides a transparent, informative, and trusted consultancy service to our candidates and clients to help them develop their careers and business goals and objectives in this ever-changing marketplace.To watch the video, please visit:About Nova Minerals Ltd

