

Altech - Battery Materials R&D Laboratory Established

Perth, July 5, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) is pleased to announce that it has established its own research and development laboratory in Perth, Western Australia. The laboratory, which was previously occupied by an environmental consulting business, was easily converted to meet Altech's requirements.The laboratory has been in a commissioning phase since May 2021, and is close to finalisation. With its own laboratory, Altech can now conduct a full range of research, development and test work (including battery tests) to refine its graphite and silicon particle battery materials HPA coating technology, unhindered. Previously this work was being conducted at Curtin University (WA) and needed to be scheduled around laboratory availability, which did not always fit with Altech's requirements.Altech staff and a part-time consultant that were previously located at its Subiaco office in Perth are manning the laboratory, plus a casual laboratory assistant has been engaged. The first samples of battery materials have now arrived at the laboratory and various rounds of development tests are commencing. Another round of half-cell battery performance tests is also planned - to further test the performance of graphite and silicon particles that have been coated with alumina, using Altech's proprietary technology.To view photographs, please visit:About Altech Chemicals Ltd

