

Shareholder Update

Sydney, July 13, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - VGI Health Technology Limited ( NSX:VTL ) recently signed a manufacturing and supply agreement with a US manufacturer, Altipure LLC, for finished nutraceutical products for sale and clinical study drugs for our clinical studies. Altipure LLC was introduced to us by our Scientific Advisory Board Member Dr Jordan Moon and we were very impressed during the manufacture of our clinical study drugs with the efficiency and professionalism of their staff. We are confident that the same attention to detail and diligence that Altipure showed in the manufacture of our study drugs will flow through to the manufacture of our finished products for sale.In another company first, the inaugural US shipment of finished products was received in the company's warehouse in Florida, USA, marking another major milestone for growth in the USA. While people who do not know our history might see little to be excited about in several plastic-wrapped pallets arriving on the back of a truck at our warehouse, let me put this into context. The original patent for our novel delivery method for tocotrienols was filed ten years ago in November 2011. Since then, there have been many laboratory experiments, manufacturing trials, clinical studies, patent registrations (we now have granted patents in the US, the EU, Japan and Australia amongst other major markets) and about $15M in equity capital and non-dilutive funding raised along the way. So when those pallets arrived signalling the start of actually putting these finished products on shelves for sale to customers out in the real world, it was a very exciting milestone for VTL.VTL is very proud of our two nutraceutical products: NE1-Elite(R) reduces Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS) and improves muscle recovery after exercise while NE1-Heart(R) improves the maintenance of heart health for the discerning US consumer.To view the full update, please visit:About VGI Health Technology Limited

VGI Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) is an Australian public listed biotechnology company developing and commercialising novel dietary supplements and prescription medicines based on natural products (tocotrienols) which have wide therapeutic potential, including: Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness, muscle recovery, exercise endurance, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH), pancreatic cancer, hyperlipidaemia, hypertension and diabetes. VTL owns and controls patent and other intellectual property rights for novel approaches to non-invasively delivering tocotrienols directly to the target tissues. The Company has a product development program for evidence-based nutraceuticals and a clinical development program for prescription medicines.