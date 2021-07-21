  
Interview of CEO by Small Caps
Melbourne, July 21, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is pleased to advise that the recent interview with CEO Christopher Gerteisen and Kerry Stevenson of Small Caps is now available for viewing at:
https://novaminerals.com.au/videos

In the interview, Mr Gerteisen discusses the latest Korbel Main drill results, and the decision to push back the Scoping Study.


