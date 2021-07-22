

Appointment of New Chairman

Sydney, July 22, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of MNF Group Limited ( ASX:MNF ) ( FRA:M2S ), the leading voice communications software provider, today announced the appointment of Anne Ward as an Independent Director and Chair of the Board effective immediately.Ms Ward is a highly accomplished company director with extensive experience across a variety of sectors including software, technology, financial services, and government.Ms Ward is currently the Chair of RedBubble Ltd ( ASX:RBL ), a Director of the Foundation for Imaging Research, a Council member at RMIT University and a Governor of the Howard Florey Neuroscience Institutes. She previously served as Chair of Colonial First State Investments and a director on the boards of MYOB Group Ltd ( ASX:MYO ) and Flexigroup Ltd ( ASX:HUM ).Prior to her board career, Anne was a senior commercial lawyer advising major corporations on strategic transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and regulation. She was General Counsel, Australia and Asia for NAB and was a corporate partner at two major Australian law firms.Ms Ward succeeds Mr Terry Cuthbertson, who announced his intention to step down from the Board in October 2020. Mr Cuthbertson was the founding Chair of MNF, joining the Board before MNF listed on the ASX in 2006.Commenting on her appointment, Ms Ward said: "MNF is a great example of Australian innovation and growth. I am excited to join the Board as its Chair at a time when the company is expanding its reach into South East Asia. I have been impressed by the strength of the management team and their passion and commitment to deliver the strategic vision. MNF is a regional leader in cloud communications, providing software and phone numbers to the world's largest communications and collaboration companies. I look forward to working closely with Rene Sugo and the Board through the next phase of growth and helping MNF continue to generate value for its customers and its shareholders."Mr Andy Fung, Non-Executive Director of MNF, said: "On behalf of the Board and the whole Company, we welcome Anne to MNF as an Independent Director and Chair. Anne's extensive board experience especially in the technology and software sector is an important addition to the strategic capability of the Board. We look forward to working with her and taking the Company to the next phase.We want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Terry for his leadership and trusted counsel. Terry has made enormous contributions to the Company. He chaired the Board through its successful initial public listing and guided the Company from a start-up to a regional provider in Australia, New Zealand and Asia. We wish Terry the very best in his next ventures."About MNF Group Ltd

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is one of Asia-Pacific's fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006, it is now capitalised at around $380m, and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific "Best under a Billion" award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 500 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. MNF develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world's leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions.



As the world moves to IP, MNF Group is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way. For further information about MNF Group Limited please visit: http://mnfgroup.limited/