

Executes Master Services Agreement with WEP Clinical Ltd

Sydney, July 23, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Medlab Clinical Ltd ( ASX:MDC ), an Australian biotech using delivery platforms to enhance medicines is pleased to announce the execution of a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with WEP Clinical Ltd (WEP) for the exclusive development and delivery of Named Patient Programmes relating to the unlicensed supply of its proprietary NanaBis(TM) and NanoCBD(TM) to patients in the UK and Europe.This Master Services Agreement is the first partnership for Medlab to supply their cannabinoid medications outside of its current Australian Special Access Scheme.Dr Sean Hall, CEO of Medlab stated, "This is a major milestone for Medlab to begin supplying NanaBis(TM) and NanoCBD(TM) on prescription for the first time to patients outside Australia."Established in 2008, WEP Clinical manages pre-approval Expanded Access (EAP) and post-approval Named Patient (NPP) programmes on behalf of established pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers. WEP provides end-to-end EAP and NPP solutions which include regulatory expertise, real-world data collection, drug warehousing and distribution services to help patients with an unmet medical need receive unapproved medicines in a timely manner.Jas Khera, Managing Director at WEP Clinical stated "WEP Clinical is pleased to partner with Medlab Clinical to bring novel cannabinoid medications to patients in Europe and UK. The early clinical trial data and development programme supporting their products in cancer pain management coupled with their unique patented NanoCelle(R) delivery platform is what excites us about working exclusively with Medlab in the cannabis-based medicine space."Over the next 3 months, Medlab and WEP will undertake the required work to prepare for the entry of both NanaBis(TM) and NanoCBD(TM) into the UK.Mr Laurence McAllister (Medlab Board Director) stated: "This Compassionate Program approval for the UK & Europe coupled with the Special Access Scheme (SAS) in Australia is now creating the Medlab, NanaBis(TM), NanoCelle(R) and NanoCBD(TM) branded Medlab trademark awareness in clinicians and patient's hands to build the trusted quality of the hard clinical trials and R&D bench work behind the medicine, and now we need to finalize the North American initiative with the FDA that is well developed as soon as possible."About WEP Clinical:Established in 2008, WEP Clinical is a specialist services company that works with drug developers to help patients and physicians gain early access to medicines when no other treatment options are available. We have offices located in London, United Kingdom; RTP North Carolina, United States; Lisbon, Portugal; and Dublin, Ireland and possess all the necessary licenses allowing us to meet drug access and distribution needs across all regions, worldwide. We are passionate about helping those in need. For more information, please visit www.wepclinical.comAbout Medlab Clinical Ltd

Medlab Clinical Limited (ASX:MDC) is pioneering the development and Commercialisation of a delivery platform, allowing for enhanced medical properties, including increased efficacy, safety, patient compliance and stability. Medlab's pipeline comprises a number of small and large molecules from repurposing generic medicines to enhancing the delivery of immunotherapies. Patented lead drug candidate NanaBis(TM) has been developed for cancer bone pain as a viable alternative to opioid use. Data to date, strongly suggests NanaBis(TM) may be equally effective in non-cancer neuropathic pain. NanoCelle(R), the patented delivery platform is wholly owned by Medlab and developed in Medlab's owned OGTR Registered Laboratory. NanoCelle(R) is designed to address known medication problems, addressing global unmet medical needs. Medlab operates in Australia (Head Office), USA, and the UK.