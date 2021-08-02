

Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Aug 2, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Significant activities in BPH Energy Limited's ( ASX:BPH ) and its investees' activities during the June 2021 quarter were as follows:Advent EnergyInvestee Advent Energy Ltd (Advent) has submitted to the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) an application to enable the drilling of the Baleen drill target in the PEP11 permit offshore NSW. The PEP11 Joint Venture has reviewed the work program and now proposes to proceed with the drilling of a well at Baleen (to be called Seablue-1) subject to approvals from NOPTA and other regulatory authorities, and financing, and has made an application to NOPTA to change the current Permit conditions. The current permit expiry date is in February 2021. The permit remains in place during this review period. The application to NOPTA includes the extension of the permit title for up to two years to enable the drilling and includes an application for the removal of the requirement for a 500 sq. km 3D seismic program. NOPTA has confirmed that this application is now in the final decision phase.On 5 February 2021 BPH advised that investee Advent has on behalf of the PEP11 joint venture submitted to the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) a further application to suspend and extend the PEP11 permit offshore NSW. The application has been made under the COVID-19 -Work Bid Exploration Permits announcement released by the Federal Government on 20 April 2020. In that release the Government recognised the that the COVID-19 pandemic was having a significant impact on the offshore petroleum sector and that additional flexibility would be required to assist titleholders to manage the COVID -19 crisis. The Joint Authority confirmed in that release that it regarded the COVID-19 pandemic as a force majeure event. The application for a 24 month suspension of the Permit Year 4 work program commitments, with a corresponding 24 month extension of the permit term and was accepted for processing by NOPTA on 4 Feb 2021. BPH does not foresee this application interfering with the NOPTA application to extend the permit terms for PEP11.On 8 March 2021 BPH advised that it had appointed a Drilling Manager to facilitate the Preliminary Well Services Agreement with Add Energy relating to the preparation for drilling of the Baleen well to undertake a phased approach to provide technical support in the following areas:- Review of current well design documentation- Develop a suitable well design and cost estimates- Develop drilling schedule and define a ready to drill tentative windowThe scope of work to be conducted included review of existing data and latest geological prognoses for the well, documentation of the subsurface well design envelope and compilation of a preliminary well design, project costs and schedule to complete the Seablue-1 Exploration well. The report received from Add Energy during the Quarter documents the Basis of Well Design (BOWD) and rationale for design of the well, the well cost compilation and the project schedule. The report addresses the revised drill target on the Baleen prospect initially announced with total depth of 2150 metres on seismic data line B4-18. Advent now intends, subject to approvals and funding, to undertake deeper drilling to also undertake evaluation of the Offshore Sydney Basin for carbon sequestration (storage). This has resulted in a revised specification of a well to target early Permian sandstones for both hydrocarbon and carbon sequestration potential with a revised total depth being set at 3150 metres.Advent is a strong supporter of plans for Net Zero by 2050 and sees the company playing a direct role in achieving that target, especially in New South Wales. It aims to do this in two ways. First, by finding gas closest to Australia's biggest domestic energy market, gas which can be used to provide reliable back-up for increased uptake of renewable energy in NSW. Second, through its plans to explore for opportunities in offshore NSW for CCS, a key clean energy technology. The significance of the carbon storage objective in addition to gas has been highlighted by the report from The Australian Financial Review (7 April 2021) "Carbon prices tipped to surge" which references dramatic action in Europe's carbon markets with "carbon prices almost doubling in the last four months from Euro 23 (A$35) a tonne in November 2020 to Euro 41 (A$62) in March 2021 as more ambitious (carbon) markets aligned with net zero emissions goals to drive prices higher."On 26 February 2021 BPH advised that its investee Advent had confirmed the engagement with Add Energy for the Xodus Group to undertake a preliminary environmental screening assessment of the proposed Seablue-1 well in preparation for drilling of the Baleen well in offshore licence PEP11. Xodus Group are a leading global energy environmental consultancy with a strong track record in the Australian offshore sector where they are subject matter experts in environmental impact assessment and regulatory approvals. The report was facilitated by the pre-existing environmental information from the prior technical work in the licence including the Environmental Plan which was accepted by the authorities for a 2D Seismic survey which was commissioned by Advent and carried out in 2018. The report has confirmed the program required to undertake an environmental impact assessment to support the required approvals for the Seablue-1 well. The aims of the preliminary environmental impact assessment were to:1. Produce a detailed summary of required technical inputs.2. Produce a detailed summary of required environmental inputs.3. Outline a proposed approach for stakeholder consultation; and4. Identify key controls potentially required to manage the activityAdvent subsequently appointed Xodus under a lump sum contract to prepare the Environmental Plan for first submission to NOPSEMA. Xodus's appointment was based on their high quality of engagement, willingness to provide a staged lump sum proposal, and recent experience by their Principal Consultant in working for NOPSEMA.Advent's 100% owned subsidiary, Asset Energy, has issued a Call for Tender for the provision of subsea wellhead equipment, materials and associated services for the Baleen drilling program. This equipment provides the 'foundation' for the Seablue-1 well and is the first stage of well construction. This is an important step in the preparation and planning for the Seablue--1 well ensures that Asset will be ready to commence drilling after relevant approvals have been received. When the well has reached total depth and been fully evaluated, the well will be plugged and abandoned in line with pre-drill planning as an exploration well, and the well head and associated equipment well be removed from the seabed.A Call for Tender for the provision of drilling rig services the Seablue-1 exploration well has also been issued. The tender has been issued to multiple drilling contractors who have semi-submersible drilling units in the region. The Seablue-1 well is planned to be drilled in 125m of water approximately 26 km offshore and approximately 30 km SSW of the City of Newcastle. The drilling of the well is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to take around 40 days to reach total depth. The Seablue-1 well has two objectives: (i) a gas target and (ii) evaluation for Carbon Capture Storage, subject to funding.PEP 11 permit in good standing as Advent's subsidiary, Asset Energy Pty Ltd (as the operator), continues preparations to drill the Baleen Gas Prospect including booking a semisubmersible drill rig for the program with the call for tender.Advent Energy's 100% subsidiary Onshore Energy ("Onshore") made an application for suspension and extension of the permit conditions in EP386 which was not accepted by the Department (DMIRS). Onshore sought a review of the decision by the Minister of Resources who responded setting out a course of action in relation to that decision which Onshore is following. On 30 December 2020 Advent lodged an Offer Information Statement with ASIC for a non-renounceable entitlement issue of two (2) Shares for every three (3) shares held at an issue price of $0.05 (5 cents) per Share to raise up to $6,525,108. The Offer is partially underwritten by related party Grandbridge Securities Pty Ltd (ABN 84 087 432 353) (AFSL 517246) and sub-underwritten up to $2,000,000. Grandbridge Securities Pty Ltd is also Lead Manager to the Offer.Cortical Dynamics LimitedCortical raised $150,000 cash in the quarter by the issue of 1,200,000 shares at 12.5 cents per share to BPH Energy Limited.

