

Completes Sale of Part of the Direct Business to Vonex

Sydney, Aug 9, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - MNF Group Limited ( ASX:MNF ) ( FRA:M2S ) today announced that it had completed the sale of part of its Direct businesses to Vonex ( ASX:VN8 ) and the business will transfer at the close of trading today.The divestment of these businesses is in line with MNF's strategy to simplify the business and drive growth in its CPaas and UCaas voice services. Funds from the sale will be reinvested into the growing wholesale business and expansion offshore.Reaffirmation of GuidanceThe company would like to take this opportunity to re-affirm earnings guidance of EBITDA for the 2021 financial year which is expected to be within the top half of the range provided of $40.0 million to $43.0 million.About MNF Group Ltd

