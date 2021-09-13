

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Perth, Sep 13, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited ( ASX:CYM ) is a copper development company with a portfolio of advanced stage exploration and development projects located in Western Australia. Cyprium's current portfolio of assets includes >1.3Mt of contained copper and >100koz of contained gold.We conduct our activities with integrity, striving to balance the economic, environmental and social considerations to create value for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders. Cyprium's preferred processing methodology, heap leach, reduces the environmental footprint of copper mines. The production of LME Grade A copper cathode onsite eliminates the need for further downstream processing associated with copper concentrate production and also benefits from reduced transportation costs due to lower shipping volumes.Cyprium is focused on delivering an expedited development timeframe of its flagship Nifty Copper Mine, with first copper production expected in late 2022 / early 2023. Cyprium's project portfolio provides several advanced stage opportunities that are also potential production assets, which will enable Cyprium to continue growing into a multi-asset, mid-tier copper producer.Cyprium's current portfolio includes:- Nifty Copper Mine (100%), an advanced re-start heap-leach project;- Maroochydore Copper Project (100%), one of Australia's largest undeveloped copper deposits;- Paterson Exploration Project (100%, diluting to 30%), a highly prospective tenement package on which IGO Ltd ( ASX:IGO ) is spending A$32 million over 6.5 years to earn-in up to 70%;- Murchison Copper Project, an early stage development opportunity that collectively refers to the:o Cue Copper Project (80%), containing a smaller scale, high grade copper resource; ando Nanadie Well Copper Project (100%), containing a larger scale, lower grade copper gold deposit.To view the full Half Year Report, please visit:About Cyprium Metals Ltd

