

Appointment of Professor Crawford to SAB

Sydney, Sep 15, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - VGI Health Technology Limited ( NSX:VTL ) is pleased to announce that eminent hepatologist, Professor Darrell H.G. Crawford, has been appointed to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).Dr David Kingston, the Chief Scientific Officer and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board of VTL, said "We are delighted to welcome an eminent research hepatologist such as Professor Crawford on board as a Member of our SAB. As our Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease/Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis(NAFLD/NASH) drug candidate IVB001 enters Phase II clinical studies, the SAB's role in advising VTL's directors becomes critically important."Professor Darrell Crawford is the Mayne Professor of Medicine and Associate Dean, Strategic Development for the Faculty of Medicine, The University of Queensland, and Director of Research, Gallipoli Medical Research Foundation (GMRF). Amongst numerous international accolades in the field of hepatology, Professor Crawford has been a past president of the Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver, elected as a Fellow of the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease, and he has received a Distinguished Service Award for service to the Gastroenterological Society of Australia. Professor Crawford will be the Principal Investigator for the GMRF study site in VTL's Phase II clinical study in NAFLD/NASH.Professor Darrell Crawford said "I am excited to join VTL's SAB and take a more integral role in managing its Phase II clinical study in NAFLD/NASH. Having a naturally derived drug candidate with a good safety profile like IVB001 delivered directly and non-invasively presents great potential to develop a much-needed treatment for NAFLD/NASH."About VGI Health Technology Limited

VGI Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) is an Australian public listed biotechnology company developing and commercialising novel dietary supplements and prescription medicines based on natural products (tocotrienols) which have wide therapeutic potential, including: Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness, muscle recovery, exercise endurance, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH), pancreatic cancer, hyperlipidaemia, hypertension and diabetes. VTL owns and controls patent and other intellectual property rights for novel approaches to non-invasively delivering tocotrienols directly to the target tissues. The Company has a product development program for evidence-based nutraceuticals and a clinical development program for prescription medicines.