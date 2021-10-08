

Quarterly Update

Sydney, Oct 8, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Directors of VGI Health Technology Limited ( NSX:VTL ) are pleased to provide the following update for the quarter ending 30 September 2021.Status of Patent OwnershipThere have been no new patent filings or registrations during this period.Technological and Product DevelopmentVTL's proprietary and patented sports nutraceutical product, NE1-Elite(R), for the reduction of Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness and improved muscle recovery and maintenance of peak muscle power, is now Informed Sport certified. This enables the product to be used by professional and amateur sportspeople and opens up a market which was not previously accessible.VTL approved a clinical study protocol for a clinical study on 30 heathy volunteers to be conducted in the US which is expected to provide confirmatory data on the efficacy of NE1-Elite(R) for the reduction of muscle soreness as well as pharmacokinetics and bioavailability data.VTL appointed Gallipoli Medical Research Foundation as a clinical study site for its Phase II clinical study on Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)/Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH).Customer RecruitmentVTL's wholly owned subsidiary, Invictus Nutraceuticals, Inc., conducted a soft launch of both NE1-Elite(R) and NE1-Heart(R) for the maintenance of heart health in the US. Samples of these products were released to major distribution partners in the US and commercial negotiations are ongoing.Quarterly RevenueAn update on the revenue for the September quarter will be provided in the NSX quarterly update to be released to the Market before the end of October.Staff RecruitmentDuring this period, VTL appointed eminent liver disease expert Professor Darrell Crawford as a member of its Scientific Advisory Board and also as Principal Investigator for the Gallipoli Research Foundation site of the NAFLD/NASH Phase II clinical study.About VGI Health Technology Limited

VGI Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) is an Australian public listed biotechnology company developing and commercialising novel dietary supplements and prescription medicines based on natural products (tocotrienols) which have wide therapeutic potential, including: Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness, muscle recovery, exercise endurance, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH), pancreatic cancer, hyperlipidaemia, hypertension and diabetes. VTL owns and controls patent and other intellectual property rights for novel approaches to non-invasively delivering tocotrienols directly to the target tissues. The Company has a product development program for evidence-based nutraceuticals and a clinical development program for prescription medicines.