

Non-renounceable Rights Issue Opens

Brisbane, Oct 11, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( FRA:DML ) ( OTCMKTS:SYAXF ) advises that the Company's pro rata entitlement offer announced on 4 October 2021 opens today.The Offer seeks to raise approximately A$25.5 million. It provides the opportunity for eligible shareholders to subscribe for one New Share for every thirty-five shares held on the Record Date. New Shares will be issued at the issue price of A$0.145, being the same price as the Placement, also announced on 4 October 2021.To view the timetable, please visit:About Sayona Mining Ltd

