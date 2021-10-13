

Research Note: Bonanza Grades at RPM North

Sydney, Oct 13, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Ltd's ( ASX:NVA ) ( FRA:QM3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) RPM prospect results confirm the excellent prospectivity of the Estelle mining claims block (324 km2 or 125 sq. miles). RPM is only one of 15 priority targets identified across the property.Funding: NVA raised $12m @ $0.11 in September, complementing a cash balance in excess of $15m as at 30 June 2021. As such NVA appears well funded to run in parallel the Korbel resource drilling (resource currently standing at 4.7 moz @ 0.3 g/t Au) and the RPM exploration drilling.Investment Perspective: Subject to further drilling success, this truly exciting discovery could well add tremendous value to NVA shareholders.To view the Research Report, please visit:About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is a dynamic explorer and developer of its flagship Estelle Gold district in the Tintina gold belt. Nova's strategy is to substantially increase the current 4.7Moz resource on the Korbel prospect. Subsequently to continue to lock in value through moving Korbel towards production whilst increasing the resource base across the pipeline of targets within the Estelle gold district. Nova Minerals also holds strategic investments in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (Thompson Brothers Lithium Project), Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) and RotorX Aircraft Manufacturing Co.